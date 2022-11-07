Nikki Haley Goes Full Racist, Says Sen. Raphael Warnock Should Be Deported

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, threw a racist jab toward Sen. Raphael Warnock during a rally for senatorial hopeful Herschel Walker. During a portion of her speech, the child of Indian Punjabi Sikh parents said that Warnock should be deported while speaking about legal immigrants in America.

The Hill reports that Nikki Haley, 50, attended a rally for Herschel Walker, the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia over the weekend.

From The Hill:

“Legal immigrants are more patriotic than the leftists these days,” Haley said at the Hiram, Ga., rally. “They worked to come into America and they love America. They want the laws followed in America. So the only person we need to make sure we deport is Warnock.”

Haley is on the stump tour track for other Republican Party candidates but the race for the Georgia seat is perhaps one of the tightest currently happening in the nation. According to poll data, Warnock is just ahead of Walker despite the former NFL player’s public image implosion of late.

GOP members are rallying strongly behind Walker despite the explosive claims made while Warnock has largely kept the focus on the issues important to state voters. Warnock has made the requisite jabs toward his opponent but hasn’t gone into mudslinging mode as much as he potentially could.

Election Day is tomorrow (Nov. 8). For those who need more information on the electoral process in their respective states, please click here.

—

Photo: Getty