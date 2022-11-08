Alicia Keys “December Back 2 June,” G Herbo “It’s Something In Me” & More | Daily Visuals 11.8.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday season is upon us and though this is technically Mariah Carey’s time to shine with her Christmas tunes, Alicia Keys is here to ring in the holiday season with a little jingle of her own.

Coming through with some new visuals for “December Back 2 June,” the R&B legend gets into the Christmas spirit and throws a house party for her and her peoples with Christmas lights and decorations draped all over the crib.

From New York to Chicago, G Herbo keeps the Windy City on his back and in his clip to “It’s Something In Me” heads back to the block to rock with his peoples and roll through the streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sheek Louch featuring Whispers, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

ALICIA KEYS – “DECEMBER BACK 2 JUNE”

G HERBO – “IT’S SOMETHING IN ME”

SHEEK LOUCH FT. WHISPERS – “LOYAL OR STUPID”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “DARK SHADES”

Q – “TODAY”

SADA BABY – “3AM IN ATL”

KEVIN ROSS – “SWEET RELEASE”

KING KYLE LEE FT. Z-RO – “LET ME KNOW”