B.o.B. On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

Bobby Ray was a guest on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon last night where the Grand Hustle rapper performed his new single “Strange Clouds.”

Check out B.o.B.’s performance below, as the Atlanta rapper was also backed up by Jimmy Fallon’s house band, the legendary Roots crew.

B.o.B.’s new album Strange Clouds is due out in 2012.

