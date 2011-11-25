50 Cent Releases “Street King” PSA [Video]

50 Cent has released a new PSA for his Street King energy drink with a goal of feeding 1 billion million.

In his latest video, Fif thanks his fans for their support that’s allowed him to feed millions of people.



“For Thanksgiving this week, wanted to thank you all for supporting my Street King movement,” he wrote. “We’ve provided millions of meals through the World Food Programme but we’ve got a long way to go to reach 1 billion. Let’s remember why we’re doing this. Watch my Thanksgiving video and click Share below to pass it on to your friends.”

Check out Fif’s latest PSA titled “For Just A World” below.