Dave Chappelle Hosting ‘SNL’ Leads To Alleged Boycott By Show’s Staff Writers

Comedian Dave Chappelle still can’t seem to shake his arguably well-earned reputation for being insensitive at best, bigoted at worst towards the LGBTQ community, and, specifically, towards trans people.

Last week, it was announced that Chappelle would host “SNL” for the third time with musical guest Black Star on November 12.

While fans of the provocative comedian likely rejoiced at the announcement, it didn’t take long for his detractors to start expressing their disappointment.

Now, it’s rumored that writers for “SNL” are boycotting the show due to the decision to feature Chappelle.

But also, it might not be true.

From Page Six:

We’re told that some staff writers are so furious that the comedy superstar — who has made transphobic and homophobic jokes — has been chosen to helm the iconic show that they’re sitting out the episode.

“They’re not going to do the show,” an insider told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

But Chappelle’s rep told us that there was nothing to suggest that there was a boycott when they attended writers’ meetings this week.

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it… Dave is looking to have some fun,” a source told Page Six.

It wouldn’t be the first time a platform’s employees threatened to walk away from their jobs over Chappelle. Last year, Netflix employees planned a walkout in protest of Chappelle’s controversial stand-up special, “The Closer.” A lot of people even demanded that the special be pulled from the streaming service, which never happened because Netflix executives stood behind the “Team TERF” superstar.

In other words, it can be expected that anytime Chappelle is featured anywhere, protests and controversy will follow.