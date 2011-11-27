50 Cent To Release 10 Song Project Next Week



With the releases of his Street King promo singles, 50 cent is in full swing as he prepares his all new as-yet-unnamed ten track project set for release sometime next week.

The G-Unit leader took to his Twitter account to announce plans to commemorate the 10 year anniversary of his classic mixtape 50 Cent Is The Future.

However, Fif will also be dropping visuals for every single track on the EP as well.

“Its been 10 years since I put out 50cent is the future. So I’m putting out the BIG 10 next week 10 smoking hot tracks. I’m shooting videos for every song on the tape. The BIG 10 I got something for a haters A$$ it called hits lol #SK”

Should we be excited for new 50 cent music or has that shipped sailed?