HHW Gaming: J.Cole & Jack Harlow Will Lace Up Their Kicks Virtually In ‘NBA 2K23’

Dreamville general J. Cole already lived out his dreams of playing professional basketball, but now he and Jack Harlow can hoop with the world’s best hoopers, virtually, in NBA 2K23.

In a move everyone who bought the ‘Dreamer Edition’ of NBA 2K23 saw coming, players will have a chance to play as J. Cole and Jack Harlow for a limited time in the latest edition of the annual basketball video game franchise.

The special occasion will see the two Hip-Hop stars make special appearances in 2K’s MyTEAM mode, where players can use either Cole or Harlow and compete in special challenges and earn exclusive celebrity cards.

It’s still unclear how long the two rappers will be available in the game, but those intrigued about using them in the mode should hop on the opportunity while it is still available.

Before the game’s release, J. Cole spoke about grabbing the NBA 2K23 unique cover, being in the game’s MyCAREER storyline, and working on the soundtrack.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the Dreamer brand into NBA 2K.”

J. Cole also teased more could be on the way, adding, “watch out for all things Dreamville and Dreamer brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCareer story.”

We Finally Know J. Cole’s Hooper Rating

During our conversation with Bas and Elite, we asked them what they thought J.Cole’s 2K rating would be. Bas felt Cole’s real-life hooper rating would be a solid 84.

Elite feels J. Cole’s MyTEAM card would be much higher, “y’all got to give him something higher, though. He needs to be in the nineties if it’s MyTEAM.”

Both Cole and Harlow have an 89 rating in the game. We don’t think they will complain or try to bribe Ronnie 2K about that.

As for our thoughts on NBA 2K23, we said this year’s edition has reached game seven of the NBA Finals but has not won the championship yet. You can read our full review here.

Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition