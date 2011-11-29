All Things Fresh, Drake’s Official Fan Site Shuts Down

Drake’s Official Fan Site Shuts Down, “It Was Simply Time For Me To Move On”

Since 2007, All Things Fresh has been the site to go to for Drake supporters to find out about the Canadian emcee.

Karla “hustlegirl” Moy, is officially shutting down the website citing her vision to move on to new things. Moy told XXLMag.com “ATF is still a part of me and I am so thankful for it.”

Drizzy shouted out ATF numerous times over the years and credits the site for setting off his online buzz that eventually led to Lil Wayne hearing and signing him.