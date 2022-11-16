Lil Flip “Ain’t I Trill,” Juicy J ft. Finesse 2 Tymes “Be Careful” & More | Daily Visuals 11.16.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there back the early 2000’s it seemed like Lil Flip was going to be the next big thing out of Houston when “Sunshine” became the record of his career. Unfortunately things didn’t work out for him as many thought it would but the man is still grinding and still shining every chance he’s given.

Coming through with some new work in “Ain’t I Trill,” Lil Flip finds himself ready to put in some work for some OG’s who need to make an example out of some op’s who’s stepping on toes not knowing Flip got the itchy trigger finger in his open-carry state.

Elsewhere Juicy J shows everyone that he takes this rap ish serious and in his Finesse 2 Tymes assisted clip to “Be Careful,” J heads to the studio to put in that work while flexing some heavy jewelry on his person. Why the man need two watches on the same wrist though? Different time zones on em?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Poppa, Rob49, and more.

LIL FLIP – “AIN’T I TRILL”

JUICY J FT. FINESSE 2 TYMES – “BE CAREFUL”

NO CAP – “DANGEROUS GIRLS”

LIL POPPA – “HAPPY TEARS”

ROB49 – “PRODUCT OF THE TRENCHES”

KENNY MASON – “HIT”

REESE YOUNGN – “TIME FOR ME”

SOSAMANN – “RED ZONE”

