HHW Gaming: ‘John Wick’ Creator & Lionsgate Bringing ‘Streets of Rage’ Movie To The Big Screen

Yup, that Streets of Rage movie is happening, and it already sounds like the right people will bring it to life.

Variety reports Lionsgate has landed the rights to bring the popular beat ’em up game that Sega Genesis owners enjoyed in the 1990s to the big screen.

Regarding who will make sure the action is on point, look no further than Derek Kolstad, who has given us the fantastic John Wick movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves. He will handle the script and production while making a lifelong dream come true.

“When Dmitri first mentioned the idea of cracking a ‘Streets of Rage’ movie, I was so immediately freaking in,” Kolstad said. “And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning.”

Kolstad is hoping his Streets of Rage movie will have the same success as another Sega property that recently saw success in theaters, Sonic The Hedgehog.

But with video game movies, that is not a guarantee. Chances are always high that you’re going to get a box office flop, like Super Mario Bros, no, not the one recently announced or Assassin’s Creed or that god-awful Mortal Kombat: Annihilation movie.

A Brief Rundown of Streets of Rage

For those who don’t know about Streets of Rage, it was one of Sega Genesis’ many games that Nintendont didn’t have. 80s babies would get that one.

In the game, players take on the role of ex-cops Axel, Adam, and Blaze to take on a crime syndicate. It was one of the first games to feature multiple endings allowing players to either choose to take down the criminal organization or replace the boss after players defeat him.

Streets of Rage would spawn two sequels on the 16-bit console before landing in video game limbo. DOTEMU resurrected the franchise in 2020 with a well-received Streets of Rage 4 entry.

We can’t wait to learn who will play the iconic characters from the game.

Photo: LizardCube/Guard Crush Games / Dotemu