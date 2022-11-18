Busta Rhymes & Skillibeng “Bulletproof Skin,” Rod Wave “Got It Right” & More | Daily Visuals 11.18.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Busta Rhymes unveiled his latest project in The Fuse Is Lit EP and to accompany his latest effort the Hip-Hop legend dropped a visual for one of the project’s standout cuts.

Linking up with Skillbeng for the visuals to “Bulletproof Skin,” Busta Rhymes puffs on some smoke while surrounded by a gang of thick women as Skillibeng rolls through the street in a Lambo with the suicide doors before Busta rolls up in expensive automobile of his own. Props to Busta for still holding it down after all this time. Salute!

On the R&B tip, Rod Wave continues to ride the wave he’s created for himself and in his clip to “Got It Right” Wave pushes a pimped out truck and makes his way to his show where thousands of adoring fans wait to hear their favorite crooner.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mac Critter and Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

