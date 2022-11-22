Kanye West AWOL For Kim Kardashian Deposition, Has One More Chance Before Trial

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West continues to Kanye regardless of the situation at hand. He skipped out on his divorce deposition and has one more chance to make an appearance.

As spotted on TMZ the Chicago, Illinois native is making his own rules yet again. This time it is in relation to legally dissolving his marriage to Kim Kardashian. According to the celebrity gossip website the “Flashing Lights” MC was scheduled to appear at court on Wednesday, November 16 to face Kim’s legal staff but he never made the date. Both parties have agreed on Tuesday, November 29 as the new date.

Missing this upcoming appointment could be pose a huge issue for him with the presiding judge as magistrates typically frown upon individuals who have no regard for the court’s time and or policies. But given his recent behavior and outlandish commentary there is no telling what the attorneys representing the SKIMS CEO might be facing next. Additionally, Kanye West has already hired and fired five attorneys throughout the process.

Kim originally filed for divorce about two years ago and the two high profile stars have already have been deemed single by a court order. This upcoming legal face off will determine the custody of their four children and how their assets will be split up. The Kardashian West trial is set to commence December 14.