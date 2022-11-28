Mount Westmore “Free Game,” Lil Baby ft. Nardo Wick “Pop Out” & More | Daily Visuals 11.28.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After decades in the game it’s only right that Hip-Hop legends, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 would team up as Mount Westmore to bring that OG Westside flavor back to the game in 2022.

Linking up for their latest visuals to “Free Game,” Snoop, Cube, $hort and E-Dub look to get their Robin Hood on and attempt to heist an armored truck stacked with Benjamins. Instead they end up in a wild police chase through the streets of LA. Woulda ditched the truck at Martha Stewart’s house.

From the OG’s to the YG’s, Lil Baby stays on his grizzly and in his clip to the Nardo Wick assisted “Pop Out” meets and greets his fans and shows off the pounds of ice he keeps around his neck. That man must always be cold.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Shy Glizzy, Juicy J featuring La Chat, and more.

MOUNT WESTMORE – “FREE GAME”

LIL BABY FT. NARDO WICK – “POP OUT”

SHY GLIZZY – “UNDERRATED”

JUICY J FT. LA CHAT – “MIND YO BUSINESS”

PETER ROSENBERG – “DREAMS & TURKEY WINGS (THANKSGIVING BARS 2022)”

ROCKNESS MONSTA FT. GENERAL STEELE, RUSTEE JUX & RON BROWZ – “SHARK TANK”

DUKE DEUCE – “ANNA”

YN JAY, RMC MIKE & LOUIE RAY – “FLINT FLOW”

OHGEESY – “GALLERY”