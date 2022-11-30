Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Takes To Instagram To Pay Homage To His Older Sibling

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The tragic passing of Takeoff is still reverberating around the Hip-Hop culture and while his peers, friends and family members have expressed their condolences and sorrow, his little brother has now opened up about his passing on social media.

This past Monday (Nov. 28), YRN Lingo addressed the killing of his brother in a heartfelt post on Instagram and with a caption that read “It’s never going to be the same again But your name will live on ♾️LongLiveTake🚀,” Lingo expressed the kind of pain one would expect from a grieving sibling.

After reminiscing about how good of a person Takeoff was, YRN went on to write, “I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen. It’s a lot of things I’m doing to miss about you. I could name them but it would be a full life and that would take forever.”

The lengthy post included pictures of the two as children with their mother and in a hearth-wrenching closing, Lingo stated “I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever! Long, Lingo.”

It’s been almost a month since Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in a bowling alley in Houston and though it took weeks for police to get a lead in the case, this week they arrested one Cameron Joshua in connection with the murder of Takeoff.

Rest In Power, Takeoff.