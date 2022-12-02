Peep The Teaser Trailer To ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like the Transformers film franchise is ready to take the next step in evolution and introducing us to some of their more primal characters.

Today, Paramount Pictures dropped the new trailer to the latest installment in the Transformers saga, Rise of the Beasts, and from the looks of things it’s going to be a wild ride. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2), Rise of The Beasts once again finds Optimus Prime and the Autobots defending earth from the Decepticons, but this time around Prime will be getting assists from the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons who’ve taken on the form of wild beasts for the pending battle. Heck, even Jazz gets in on the action and is introduced into the franchise as a Porsche. Can’t be mad at that.

With a Notorious B.I.G. sampled cut playing in the background of the trailer, you know some big beef is about to get cooked.

Check out the trailer to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it premiers on June 9, 2023.