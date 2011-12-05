DMX Plays Wheelchair Basketball With Injured U.S. Troops [Video/Pics]

DMX Visits Injured U.S. Troops In Houston



DMX has always walked with the people and showed where his heart really really is after a concert in Texas.

X was doing a show in San Antonio last Thursday, when a fan asked if he would visit the troops at nearby Fort Sam Houston.

X said yes … and actually kept his word, showing up the next day and playing a little wheelchair basketball with some of the guys.

DMX told TMZ,

“It made my day as much as it did their day. One told me that I gave him the best early Christmas gift he ever got and that has me still smiling.”

After the video, click the Page #s Below To See X play more wheelchair basketball with the Troops and kick it with our soldiers.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »