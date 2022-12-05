Balenciaga Drops Lawsuit Against Production Company, Creative Director Demna Apologizes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Balenciaga is taking more accountability for its recent advertisement campaign. The brand has dropped a lawsuit against the production company responsible for the ad and more.

As per NBC News, the luxury label pumped the breaks on pointing the finger of shame at other parties. Last week, their lawyers filed a notice of discontinuance in New York essentially withdrawing their $25 million dollar lawsuit against North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins.

The CEO also shared a statement regarding their action plan to remedy the situation.

“Balenciaga takes the following the following actions with the objective to learn from our mistakes as an organization. On the internal side, we nominate with immediate effect an image board responsible for evaluating the nature of out content from concept to final assets, including legal, sustainability, and diverse expertise” the message starts.

Additionally, they say advocating the protection of kids will be one of their focuses moving forward including making donations “to organizations so that we can help make a difference in protecting children”. Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, signed the note saying “I want to personally reiterate my sincere apologies for the offense caused and take my responsibility.”

Marketing Interactive reports that Balenciaga’s Creative Director has also issued an apology for his role in the disturbing commercial. “As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn,” Demna said in a statement. Further, he said, “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.”

Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Getty