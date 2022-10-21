Late?: Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Ye

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

That took longer than expected. Renowned luxury fashion house Balenciaga has cut ties with Ye fka Kanye West.

In an exclusive statement to WWD, Balenciaga says it has severed its ties with the “Power” rapper and alleged billionaire.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” said French company Kering, the owner of Balenciaga, in a statement to the publication.

This news comes after about a week of Ye spewing antisemitic rhetoric on a variety of platforms including the Drink Champs podcast and in an interview with Piers Morgan. And that’s not including antisemitic statements that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson and a The Shop episode that got completely deaded due to his hate speech.

Ironically, Ye was a runway model in Balenciagas’s recent Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. On the aforementioned Drink Champs appearance, which has since been taken down, he had nothing but praise for Demna, Balenciaga’s creative director. Ye and Balenciaga collaborated with Gap for the YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which launched earlier this year but is now pretty much toast.

Ye claims he terminated his relationship with Gap while adidas, home to his popular Yeezy sneakers, says their business dealings are “under review” due to his recent behavior. Expect the damn to start breaking when it comes to Ye and his biz partners.

This is what free thinking gets you if you don’t think about who you’re hurting, offending and threatening. Respectfully.