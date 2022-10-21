Late?: Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Ye

That took longer than expected. Renowned luxury fashion house Balenciaga has cut ties with Ye fka Kanye West.
In an exclusive statement to WWD, Balenciaga says it has severed its ties with the “Power” rapper and alleged billionaire.
“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” said French company Kering, the owner of Balenciaga, in a statement to the publication.
This news comes after about a week of Ye spewing antisemitic rhetoric on a variety of platforms including the Drink Champs podcast and in an interview with Piers Morgan. And that’s not including antisemitic statements that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson and a The Shop episode that got completely deaded due to his hate speech.
Ironically, Ye was a runway model in Balenciagas’s recent Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. On the aforementioned Drink Champs appearance, which has since been taken down, he had nothing but praise for Demna, Balenciaga’s creative director. Ye and Balenciaga collaborated with Gap for the YZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection, which launched earlier this year but is now pretty much toast.
Ye claims he terminated his relationship with Gap while adidas, home to his popular Yeezy sneakers, says their business dealings are “under review” due to his recent behavior. Expect the damn to start breaking when it comes to Ye and his biz partners.
This is what free thinking gets you if you don’t think about who you’re hurting, offending and threatening. Respectfully.