Bankroll Freddie Wants Jewelry Seized In April Arrest Back

Bankroll Freddie, who was arrested as part of a major drug trafficking case, wants to get the jewelry seized by authorities at an arrest in April back.

According to reports, the rapper submitted a request to get back the jewelry that was procured by Arkansas State Police officers as they arrested Bankroll Freddie and his father in the traffic stop that took place back in April.

The request, which was filed by the rapper’s legal team, claims that authorities weren’t following the guidelines that required a return of property after 60 days. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Jonathan D. Ross, and Assistant United States Attorneys Julie Peters and Amanda Fields, have filed a motion to the judge overseeing the case to deny the request.

“This Court should deny [Freddie’s] request for return of property for multiple reasons,” the docs from the attorneys read. “First, the charges in this case have been dismissed, and the property at issue relates to an ongoing matter pending in front of Judge Moody. This dispute should be decided in that case. Second, the property is an item sought for forfeiture in the ongoing case. Finally, the jewelry is evidence in the ongoing criminal prosecution. To the extent the motion relies on Title 18, United States Code, Section 983, it fails because that statue is inapplicable. [Freddie’s] motion should be denied.”

The Quality Control Music rapper has been in prison after a November arrest which was part of a larger investigation and indictment that named him and 33 others – including his father, Freddie Gladney Sr., on 16 federal charges as part of RICO that allege that the group “voluntarily and intentionally conspired” to distribute meth, crack cocaine, and marijuana from March to October of 2021.”

Bankroll Freddie currently remains behind bars in the Pulaski County Jail.

