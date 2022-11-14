Bankroll Freddie Arrested In Arkansas On Alleged Drug Charges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested as part of a larger operation in Arkansas on drug and gun charges in a federal sting.

According to reports, the From Rap 2 Trap rapper was arrested by U.S. Marshals along with his father, Freddie Gladney Jr. on Wednesday on charges of allegedly conspiring with others to traffic exorbitant amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana along with firearms. The law enforcement officials also found a Micro Draco AK-47 style pistol and a Polymer80 9 Glock clone handgun along with 21 pounds of weed in his car at the time of the arrest.

The marshals also confiscated $71,000 in cash from the artist, also known as Freddie Gladney III. Per the report from the Department of Justice, Bankroll Freddie was one of 45 people taken into custody through three different stings coordinated with multiple agencies including the FBI.

The allegations are that the rapper and others worked to carry out their drug and firearm trafficking enterprise between Arkansas and Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. The investigation alleges Freddie and the East AR crew were operating between March 2021 and October of this year.

Law enforcement began to request wiretaps on the rapper and his crew after a Pine Bluff detective, Kevin Collins, was murdered in October 2020 while serving a warrant on a rival crew, the “Every Body Killas” or EBK. The investigation into that case by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) unearthed ties of methamphetamine dealers in multiple states from Central Arkansas.

According to court documents, despite the charges, the Quality Control artist would be granted “every incentive to comply with his release conditions,” with the judge noting that he had a clean record. Bankroll Freddie is currently facing no less than 11 charges, including knowingly and intentionally possessing firearms and three counts of providing false or fictitious information on a gun purchase form among them. He’s currently in the Pulaski County Detention Center.