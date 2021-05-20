Sean Paul ft. Busy Signal “Boom,” Bankroll Freddie “Last Real Trap Rapper” & More | Daily Visuals 5.20.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since we gave him the light and propelled him to superstardom damn a decade ago, Sean Paul’s been relatively quiet for the most part, but lately he’s been on his grizzly trying to recapture the buzz that made him a hot commodity in 2002.

A few weeks after releasing his latest cut, “Scorcha,” Sean da Paul comes through with some new visuals to the Busy Signal assisted “Boom” which has him an in all-white party filled with thick women twerkin,’ shakin,’ and clappin’ galore. Wouldn’t be a Sean Paul video without everyone dancing.

Bankroll Freddie meanwhile is claiming to be the last real hustler in the rap game and for his clip to “Last Real Trap Rapper” gets his paper everywhere he can and turns a phone booth on his lawn into a recording booth. Talk about being resourceful. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Guce, and more.

SEAN PAUL FT. BUSY SIGNAL – “BOOM”

BANKROLL FREDDIE – “LAST REAL TRAP RAPPER”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “TO BE WORRIED”

GUCE – “FREE MY N!99A”

MY CHRIS – “MY ALL”

ENCHANTING FT. COI LERAY – “FREAKY DEAKY”