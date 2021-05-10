DJ Khaled ft. Justin Beiber & 21 Savage “Let It Go,” Sean Paul “Scorcha” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another one… and by that we mean another visual from DJ Khaled from his latest project, Khaled Khaled.

This time around Khaled takes a break from tropical settings to hit up a golf course alongside Justin Bieber and 21 Savage to turn the boring sport into a turnt-up event a la Happy Gilmore for their clip to “Let It Go.” Y’all thought we was playing when we said Khaled’s gonna drop a video for every damn track off his album, didn’t ya?

Sean Paul meanwhile looks to get dancehall music poppin’ like the early 00’s with his latest clip to “Scorcha” where everyone but him knows how to bust out some dope dance moves. No shots. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Plies featuring Young bleu, Young Dolph, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. JUSTIN BIEBER & 21 SAVAGE – “LET IT GO”

SEAN PAUL – “SCORCHA”

PLIES FT. YOUNG BLEU – “NASTY NASTY”

YOUNG DOLPH – “HASHTAG”

MYSONNE – “LEMON PEPPER FRESSTYLE”

SAWEETIE – “FAST (MOTION)”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. LIL DURK – “WHITE LOWS”

LIL POPPA – “MASK ON”

G PERICO – “DOIN FLOCCS”