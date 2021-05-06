Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud ft. Chinx “Overall,” DJ Khaled ft. H.E.R. & Migos “We Going Crazy” & More | Daily Visuals 5.6.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks Benny The Butcher and Harry fraud have been constantly dropping new videos for cuts off their collabo album, The Plugs I Met 2, and just when you thought the streak would end, we have another one. Villain

But instead of releasing a traditional in-person visual, Benny and Harry decide to go with an cartoon clip for their Chinx featured “Overall” which is serves as a throwback to old school animation which older heads can get into and feel nostalgic about. Pretty dope ish.

DJ Khaled meanwhile continues to drop new visuals in support of his latest album Khaled Khaled and in the clip to “We Going Crazy” links up H.E.R. and Migos for some treasure huntin’ fun at the beach. How did that dragon not eat Khaled?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Fredo Bang, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & HARRY FRAUD FT. CHINX – “OVERALL”

DJ KHALED FT. H.E.R. & MIGOS – “WE GOING CRAZY”

YOUNG DOLPH – “HASHTAG”

FREDO BANG – “ONLY FANS”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “LONG LIVE THE GREATEST”

PESO PESO – “ANDALE”

LITTLE SIMZ FT. CLEO SOL – “WOMAN”

LIL TECCA – “NEVER LEFT”

CASINO JIZZLE FT. ASIAN DOLL – “WE DA OPPS”