Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud “When Tony Met Sosa,” Drag-On “Cold Day” & More | Daily Visuals 4.21.21

If Benny The Butcher grinded on the block in the same way he’s been on his rap grizzly, then the man must’ve really been running the avenue cause his work ethic is Tupac Shakur-ish!

Dropping off new videos on a damn near daily basis, Benny keeps on churning out new work as today he comes through with some new visuals to “When Tony Met Sosa.” Rapping on a bathtub with an exotic young women soaking in it’s bubbles, the visual continues to paint the picture of a man enjoying the fruits of his labor and styling in high-end attire.

Keeping the vibe in NY, Drag-On keeps on ridin’ with his ruffians and in his clip for “Cold Day” reminds everyone that he’s still out here whippin it on two-wheelers like it’s the early 00’s.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Smoke DZA featuring Dom Kennedy, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & HARRY FRAUD – “WHEN TONY MET SOSA”

DRAG-ON – “COLD DAY”

KEY GLOCK – “I CAN SHOW YOU”

SMOKE DZA FT. DOM KENNEDY – “NO REGRETS”

L’ORANGE & NAMIR BLADE – “IMAGINE EVERYTHING”

TRENT THE HOOLIGAN – “CRASH”

BELLA – “TRAPPED IN”