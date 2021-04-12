Belly ft. Benny The Butcher “Money On The Table,” Kevin Gates “Cartel Swag” & More | Daily Visuals 4.12.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Did y’all really think y’all were going to go a week without some new work from the Buffalo hustler, Benny The Butcher? Nah bro. There’s bags to pick up and the man out here collecting every last one of them.

This time around the Upstate New Yorker makes a guest appearance on Belly’s “Money On the Table” where the two politic in a crib that’s basically got a Matrix-ish environment where gravity doesn’t seem to exist and the money is just suspended in the air. Makes is easier for strippers to collect those rain drops.

On the R&B tip, Doja Cat links up with SZA and for their clip to “Kiss Me” show off their curves and remind us that yes, they are both hella kissable. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kevin Gates, Kid Ink, and more.

BELLY FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “MONEY ON THE TABLE”

DOJA CAT FT. SZA – “KISS ME”

KEVIN GATES – “CARTEL SWAG”

LIL MAMA – “SPOOKY”

KID INK – “NIGHT & DAY”

JON HOPE – “HOUSE OF CARDS”

MAJID JORDAN – “WAVES OF BLUE”