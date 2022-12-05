One Yard Partners With Xfinity For ‘HBC…U Got Jokes’ Comedy Series

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Comedy isn’t an easy career path and standup requires a certain set of skills before one can take the big stage. By way of a partnership between iOne Digital’s One Yard and Xfinity, HBC…U Got Jokes is a new comedy series that sees a pair of hopeful comedians receive mentoring from a veteran of the standup scene.

Hosted by Chris Spencer, HBC…Got Jokes puts the spotlight on standup hopefuls Erik Terrel and Lele Mason. Erik learned his tricks of the trade while in college, while Lele was inspired to take up the craft after rocking her late grandmother’s funeral with funny stories.

Spencer, who along with standup has performed as an actor, producer, writer, and host, puts Erik and Lele through the rigors of life on the stage and does his best to throw off his mentees. Serving as the “Big Brother” of Joke Phi Joke, Inc., the friendly hazing that Spencer gives his mentees is delivered tongue in cheek but definitely packed full of wisdom that he gained from the trade.

Without giving it all away, Spencer knows all too well how tough being a comedian is and takes them through all of the various scenarios the rising stars will face in their journey. In the clip below, viewers will get a firsthand look at what it takes to grab a microphone in front of a room full of strangers that you’re expected to entertain from the moment you start speaking.

Photo: iOne Digital, One Solution