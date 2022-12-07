HHW Gaming: Xbox Partners With Calm To Support Gamers Mental Health

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Playing video games is widely considered a means to decompress and relieve stress. Xbox and Calm are teaming up to give gamers and those who don’t pick up the sticks a chance to experience the stress relief gaming provides.

Wednesday, December 7, the Microsoft gaming company announced its partnership with Calm, the highly toted sleep and meditation that will see the first-ever video game soundscapes from Xbox’s first-party games Halo Infinite and Sea of Thieves.

Starting today, Calm users can relax and say woosah to the “meditative sounds of whirling waves and chattering birds from the ocean expanse of Sea of Thieves and the ambient alien sounds of Zeta Halo from Halo Infinite,” a press release stated.

Both soundscapes are available to subscribers of Calm Premium, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can enjoy the new video game-themed soundscapes with a new perk providing them three months of Calm Premium for free and then 50% off their first-year subscription when they sign up.

That offer is only valid for new Calm Premium subscribers.

Xbox Unveils A Set of Initiatives That Will Help Mental Health Causes

Also announced are initiatives allowing gamers to donate to causes dedicated to mental health just by gaming. They even curated a selection of games from its subscription service to help gamers escape life’s trials.

Xbox Games Studio, The Coalition will donate 1% of net revenue from all Gears of War games and merchandise to organizations working to prevent suicide and combat loneliness. This year, players can purchase the 2022 Benefit Tee from the Xbox Gear Shop, with all proceeds benefiting Crisis Text Line.

will donate 1% of net revenue from all Gears of War games and merchandise to organizations working to prevent suicide and combat loneliness. This year, players can purchase the 2022 Benefit Tee from the Xbox Gear Shop, with all proceeds benefiting Crisis Text Line. Microsoft Rewards members can earn and donate points to organizations supporting mental wellness , including Crisis Text Line, The Games, and Online Harassment Hotline (Feminist Frequency), and Take This.

, including Crisis Text Line, The Games, and Online Harassment Hotline (Feminist Frequency), and Take This. Xbox has also carefully curated a selection of games from Xbox Game Pass that provide an escape from the trials of life and help players connect with their unique identities , including Persona 5 Royal, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Unpacking, and Stardew Valley.

, including Xbox Ambassadors will share their personal perspective on the role that gaming has played in their mental wellness journey to help support others.

will share their personal perspective on the role that gaming has played in their mental wellness journey to help support others. Throughout the month of December, the Xbox Plays team will host Twitch Takeovers with guest streamers to share their favorite feel-good games, stress relief tips, and more.

Shoutout to Xbox and Calm for looking out for our mental health.

Photo: Xbox / Calm