AZ “Respect Mines,” Big Boi ft. Adam Levine “Mic Jack” & More | Daily Visuals 12.8.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

AZ still remains one of the most underrated and underappreciated MC’s to have done his thing during Hip-Hop’s golden era as Doe or Die is still considered a street classic. Regardless of who gives him his flowers, AZ is still doing his thing and showing that his bars and rhymes are still as potent as they were in the 90’s.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Respect Mines,” the Brooklyn MC finds himself shopping for some high-end attire made specifically for his physical degree before getting into some streetwear and donning some impressive pieces of ice. The man still got the flow and articulate word play to leave the booth steaming, b.

From BK to The A, Big Boi returns to the rap game with some help (unfortunately not Andre 3000) and in his clip to “Mic Jack,” BB recruits the talents of Adam Levine who runs a dry cleaners that’s responsible for keeping Big Boi so fresh and so clean out on these streets.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Cormega, Jackboy and T.I., and more.

AZ – “RESPECT MINES”

BIG BOI FT. ADAM LEVINE – “MIC JACK”

CORMEGA – “LIFE AND RHYMES”

JACKBOY & T.I. – “NWA”

ALBEE AL & ROWDY REBEL – “SHE F**CK WITH A GANGSTA”

BABY RICH & DDG – “KNOW HOW I GET”

FAT TREL – “STRIKE SUM”

YUNG NUDY – “PROJECT X”

YUNG RO – “ELM STREET”

LYFE JENNINGS – “TILL YOU GONE”