Mother Of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed As Cyber Security Specialist Dana Tran

Sean “Diddy” Combs shocked the Twitterosphere this weekend when he announced that his family had welcomed a new member. Yup, a whole daughter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the Hip-Hop mogul wrote on Saturday, “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The tweet racked up thousands of comments as social media users speculated who could be the mother of Diddy’s child.

Well, in true TMZ fashion–the gossip site uncovered a birth certificate that revealed the little girl’s mother as 28-year-old Dana Tran, a cyber security specialist from California. It also revealed that the baby was born in October, although her birth was only announced months later.

TMZ reports that Tran’s Instagram has been recently deleted and that there is little to no information about the extent of the new parent’s relationship.

Diddy had been more recently romantically linked with City Girls rapper, Yung Miami, who also hosts the Caresha Please podcast on his Revolt network. As recently reported, she recently engaged in an online spat with podcaster DJ Akademiks who called her a “side chick” after the announcement.

“I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!,” she tweeted, before getting specific and about who she was talking to.

Akademiks later replied, “Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad… that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment.”

The two went back and forth with fans piling on–including many who criticized Akademiks for frequently attacking and harassing women online.

