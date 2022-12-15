‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Calls Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club “A Planned Situation”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and comedian Chris Redd is opening up about the brutal attack outside of a New York City comedy club in October that left him hospitalized.

According to a November report from Deadline, the attack happened outside the famed Comedy Cellar on Oct. 26 as Chris Redd was walking in to perform a show. The unknown assailant quickly approached him, sucker-punched him in the face then fled the scene. Redd had previously said that he thought the man hit him with “something metal.”

In an new interview with SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show, Redd said that he saw in surveillance footage that the assailant had been hanging around outside of the venue prior to his arrival.

“People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it.”

Redd continued, “I’ve never just randomly did a thing that took a buildup. That’s not what random is. So, I will say, it was a planned situation. That’s what I feel like in my heart and soul. That’s what I saw on the footage.”

On a more comedic note, Redd added that the attack did “wonders” to raise awareness about his HBO comedy special.

“No promotion was better than getting knocked in the f***ing face,” he said. “People didn’t even know I had a special out and they were like, ‘Aw, hope he’s okay! What, special?’”

No one has been arrested in the attack and Redd has even complained that he was “ghosted” by the chief of police after he inquired about the investigation.

