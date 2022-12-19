Starz To Develop 50 Cent-Produced British Boxing Drama

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is setting his creative sights on the ring as the Starz network is developing his new drama series focusing on the world of British boxing.

According to reports, the network is moving forward with developing the new series, which is entitled Fightland. The synopsis for the series details how a former world champion fighter who left the sport in disgrace is pulled back to that world after finding that his childhood best friend and training partner disappears. “To save his friend,” the official synopsis continues, “the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him — one that cost him everything to leave behind.”

50 Cent, aka Curtis Jackson, will serve as an executive producer for the series along with Francis Hopkinson and Katharine Leadbetter. Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith, who contributed to the critically acclaimed Channel 4 dramatic series Run that starred Olivia Colman and Lennie James, are slated to be writers for Fightland. Sebastian Arboleda, Starz’s vice president of original programming, and Alex Alberts, the network’s director of original programming will serve as showrunners.

“‘Fightland’ embodies the stakes, swagger, and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.” There is no date set for the series’ release.

The announcement comes as 50 Cent is fresh off the decision not to renew his partnership deal with Starz, which he announced three months ago. The “Stunt 101” rapper originally entered into that deal with Starz as his Power series took off. After that show ended in 2020, three spinoffs are currently airing on Starz along with the BMF dramatic series. 50 Cent is still the executive producer on the all of the series mentioned above.