Amar’e Stoudemire Arrested For Allegedly Striking Daughter, Issues Statement

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Amar’e Stoudemire, a former NBA star and current coach, was arrested for allegedly striking his daughter. The retired player issued a statement refuting the claims after news of the alleged incident went wide.

Amar’e Stoudemire, 40, was arrested in Miami, Fla. over the weekend after it was claimed that he hit one of his teen daughters. The former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks standout was charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of domestic violence. It appears that Stoudemire has since left jail and awaits the next legal steps.

The Miami Herald reports that accounts from investigators on the scene spoke with the daughter and it isn’t known if it is his 17-year-old or 14-year-old child from his previous marriage to Alexis Stoudemire. Together, the pair have four children.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report states. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire was released from the Miami-Dade Corrections facility Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after posting $1,500 bond.

In a statement posted to social media, Amar’e Stoudemire declared his innocence and promises more will be revealed.

The statement is below:

Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to my being charged with assaulting my daughter. It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Haunukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.’

As the investigations unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your grace as we secure our space and privacy.

Stoudemire’s trial date was not shared in the outlet’s report.

—

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty