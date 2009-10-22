50 Cent Denies Beef With Fabolous

While the world continues to wait for the drop of Before I Self Destruct, 50 Cent is doing an excellent job staying in the headlines with his countless issues with countless people. The most recent victims to his unyielding jabs are Rick Ross, Fat Joe and Jay-Z. As previously reported, he even had beef with Fabolous following the ‘Twitter King’s’ rampage bashing his ‘This Is 50 Fest.’ Hurt by the words from a man 50 thought was his friend, Fif retaliated and responded saying

“Reading what Fab said about me on Twitter was disappointing….I Thought we were Friends but that’s cool.”



Now as time’s progressed and the dust has settled, he’s calling it quits and denying having any problems with the Brooklyn MC. In an interview with Complex, he squashed rumors that the two were still beefing saying:

“Yeah, we’re cool; Fab particularly is an artist I’ve interacted with twice. He’s opened two international runs for G-Unit….. He reached out to tell me he didn’t mean it in that derogatory way. People misinterpret what you type in the text……. Before we utilize devices we use to communicate with each other intimately on Twitter and other Web sites, you can forget you’re making a public statement. You can feel you’re having barbershop talk or just saying your personal take on something and it’s a public statement and people start to resent you for it.”

While his beef with Fab is cooling down, he’s heating things up with the man he calls Hip-Hop’s “biggest punk,”Jay-Z. After Complex asked him his response to the infamous interview where Jay claimed that no one was scared of 50, Mr. Jackson responded saying that Jay flip flops his image. According to him, Jigga goes back and forth from being Jay from Marcy projects to the “good guy” husband of Beyonce, Mr. Knowles.

“If I was there and he did that to me we would have had an altercation. It’s clear. He [Kanye] would have avoided that, just being intelligent. The interviewer who asked [Jay-Z] about the Kanye situation made him feel like a punk. His presentation is really simple and you can’t have both. You can’t be gangster Jay from Marcy and be the good guy Jay-Z on Oprah. You just can’t. They don’t let you in. That’s Mr. Knowles, he just got that pass. There ain’t any tickets to an inauguration ball with ni**as. If you’re from the hood, you have that element or that aura around you, there’s no tickets for you. It’s “safe” people there. This is why those things are happening. This is why he has to convince the person that he’s talking to he’s not afraid of anyone.”

Damn 50! Do you like anyone?!