Hip-Hop Wired & CASSIUS Presents: The 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The holidays are here and the shopping is set to commence. While we’re a little later than we wanted to be regarding this year’s gift guide, we’re sure some of the brands below are offering gift codes, expedited shipping, and other options.

This gift guide will be a grab bag of goodies covering tech, spirits, gadgets, fashion, and more. Hopefully, something will catch the eye. Enjoy!

Hippy Feet

Socks are becoming quite the trendy item with brands rolling out bold designs perfect for any outfit one can dream of. Hippy Feet blasts past a lot of its competition not only for its head-turning looks but also the fact half of the company’s profits go towards assisting homeless youth. That’s something we can definitely get behind.

Learn more about Hippy Feet here.

Hey Dewey

Hey Dewey is the creation of Cindy Kang as a means to combat arid weather conditions during her time living on the east coast and now Southern California. The handy, travelable Hey Dewey humidifier helps with keeping skin hydrated, sinus passages clear, and hair feeling alive. While this might seem to be geared towards the beauty segment, this would work for anyone looking to bring more moisture into their lives and daily routines.

Learn more about Hey Dewey here.

Pura

If there is something we all can agree on, it’s that having your home or office smell good is one way to set the tone for the day. Pura offers an innovative smart fragrance diffuser with a variety of scent combinations. Pura also has collaborations with Disney, James Harden, Kenneth Cole, and more.

Learn more about Pura here.

Sideshow Black Panther Collection

Sideshow has been in the collectibles business since 1994, creating last memories with their depiction of iconic pop culture figures from the world of movies, comics, and beyond. We’re featuring the brand’s Black Panther collection because, ahem, it is indeed Wakanda, Forever.

Check out the collection (and Sideshow’s other offerings) here.

Keepster

Memories last a lifetime and trinkets such as voice notes, texts, and photos help connect to their loved ones. Speaking of texts, imagine turning your texts and all the ups and downs of the messages into a book. Keepster can do that for you along with a way to store those messages for as long as you need.

To learn more about Keepster here.

Flexispot

The pandemic shifted much of the workforce to home offices and many companies are settling into the new normal that is remote working. Flexispot offers a wide range of standings desks, desktop converters, adjustable beds, and more ergonomic tools to make working at home a bit more efficient.

Check out Flexispot here.

Scent Lab

Candles are all the rage during the gift-giving season and there are a lot of companies out there vying for your attention. Scent Lab stands out apart from the pack with its personalized candle scents that all but ensure that your loved one will get the gift — and scents — that they want.

Learn more about Scent Lab here.

bearback

We’ve featured bearback’s line of products before and we still very much love our back scratcher. With the wintertime air being dry as it is, putting on lotion is imperative. The brand’s lotion applicator functions similarly to the scratcher, great for those of us who aren’t as limber.

Learn more about bearback here.

Stone+Lain

As we said in our Black Friday gift guide, folks gotta eat and you may as well do it in style. Stone+Lain is the right dinnerware for the job, especially when it’s time to entertain, unwind, or, show off for the sheer heck of it.

Learn more about Stone+Lain here.

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo

We usually reserve our adult beverage breakdowns for Spirit.Ed over at CASSIUS but we feel like this is the perfect gift for the tequila lover in your life. Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo is the top of the tops in Jose Cuervo’s award-winning and top-selling tequila lineup. Not only does this beautiful bottle of tequila come in a gift box, but you can also get this item engraved if purchased through Reserve Bar.

Learn more about the Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia lineup here.

Photo: Getty/Various