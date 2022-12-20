James Gunn Responds To Backlash Over Suspect DCEU Decisions

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

James Gunn has only been running Warner Bros. DCEU for a few seconds but has already managed to infuriate and even alienate some of their hardcore fanbase with the decisions he’s been making as of late.

From canceling Wonder Woman 3 to pulling the plug on Henry Cavill’s highly anticipated return as Superman, James Gunn has quickly become a villain in the world of DC comic book fans. Naturally, he’s heard all the outrage that’s been pouring out on social media and decided to address all the hate he’s been getting for his decisions (mostly for benching Henry Cavill).

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn wrote a short thread to explain the reasoning behind his seemingly rash decision making and acknowledged the he actually expected a “certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least.” Ya think?! We’re low key surprised the death threats haven’t started, but then again he’s not exactly dealing with the far-right MAGA crowd that’s known for such menacing tactics.

Gunn continued, “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind.”

Still, even though Gunn acknowledged that he and his partner-in-crime, Peter Safran aren’t too fond of the name calling and harassment, he says “we’ve been through significantly worse.” So all of this is just another day at the office for them.

While Gunn has said that Superman would be priority number one (something Henry Cavill was never considered during his time as the Man of Steel), there’s no word on who the new Clark Kent/Superman might be. The only thing we know is that Jason Momoa is said to be turning in his Aquaman attire for that of the fan favorite interstellar mercenary/bounty hunter known as Lobo.

There’s also talk of integrating Robert Pattinson’s Batman into Gunn’s new DCEU once the reboot is officially underway. As for everything else, guess we’ll have to wait and see as Gunn knows he has his work cut out for him going forward.

If he can lock down a good iteration of Superman, it should be smoother sailing from there.