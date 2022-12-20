Termanology ft. Kool G Rap “Let Ya Glock Burst,” Rich The Kid “No More Friends” & More | Daily Visuals 12.20.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lately Kool G Rap’s been creeping back onto the rap scene with guest appearances on his fellow OG Hip-Hop peers cuts and today he continues to remind everyone why he was one of the ILLEST MC’s of Hip-Hop’s golden era.

Linking up with Termanology for his visuals to “Let Ya Glock Burst,” G rap and Termanology take it back to the old school and politic in a stair case where they pop a bottle of Hennessey and flaunt some toast for anyone who might think about trying to take their bread. Y’all don’t want this OG smoke.

From the OG’s to the YG’s, Rich The Kid is definitely enjoying his young career right about now and in his clip to “No More Friend,” goes on a shopping spree for furs and diamonds with his peoples before getting turnt up pool side at a private estate you’d expect to see on MTV Cribs.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jessie Reyez featuring 6lack, Tripstar and Peezy, and more.

TERMANOLOGY FT. KOOL G RAP – “LET YA GLOCK BURST”

RICH THE KID – “NO MORE FRIENDS”

JESSIE REYEZ FT. 6LACK – “FOREVER”

TRIPSTAR & PEEZY – “90 DAY GRIND”

DUKE DEUCE FT. GLOCKIANNA – “RIVERSIDE”

LIL YEE FT. LIL BEAN – “SLOW DOWN”

MONEY MAN – “UNDER CONSTRUCTION”