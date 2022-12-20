The LAPD Has Not Opened A Missing Person Case For Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Tory Lanez trial is playing out like an episode of your favorite courtroom drama. In the latest development, Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard, considered a key witness, has apparently gone missing, but the LAPD isn’t so sure about that yet.

The Shaderoom first broke the news that Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard, Justin Edison, went missing right before he was supposed to testify, a source close to the situation revealed to the gossip blog.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed The Shaderoom’s reporting telling TMZ, “We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance and welcome any information about his whereabouts.”

Per the celebrity gossip website, Kelsey Harris allegedly sent a text to Edison immediately after the shooting occurred.

Remember, this is the guy that Kelsey Harris — Meg’s ex-BFF who was in the car that night — texted almost immediately after the shooting, writing … “Help,” “Tory shot Meg” and “911.” Presumably, he could’ve provided more context to that … including any follow-up convos he had with either Kelsey or Megan. Now, though, it appears he’s nowhere to be found.

With uncertainty over whether Tory’s driver — who was also in the car that night — is going to testify (as of now, it doesn’t seem like he is) and a very hazy narrative laid out by Kelsey herself … Justin could’ve possibly been crucial to help swing this thing one way or the other.

LAPD Has Not Opened A Missing Persons Case Yet

While Spiro’s concerns about Edison suggest there could be foul play, the LAPD is still not there. Speaking with TMZ, the LAPD revealed it had not opened a missing person case for Edison.

That does not mean he is not being accounted for, but his alleged missing status has not yet risen to the level of concern where law enforcement should classify him as missing.

The trial that is currently the talk of social media is still going on with a new witness alleging he saw a “short guy” shooting a weapon, which is not good news for miniature rapper Tory Lanez and that he saw a woman fire at least one shot.

