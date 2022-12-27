Subscribe
HomeNews

Fivio Foreign “Sicc & Tired,” Coi Leray “Wasted” & More | Daily Visuals 12.27.22

Fivio Foreign shines as a father and an artist and Coi Leray shows the ups and downs of dating. Today's Daily Visuals.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Fivio Foreign Hosts The 2022 Million Dollar Giveback For New York City Thanksgiving Coat And Food Giveaway

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fivio Foreign started 2022 off with a bang when he released his first studio album, B.I.B.L.E., and though he’s since slowed down on visuals and guest appearances, he looks to close out the year on a high note with some new work.

Coming through with some new visuals in “Sicc & Tired,” the Brooklyn Drill rapper gives fans a few bars of how far he’s come in life as he spends some time with his kids and takes them to the movies before he attends a fancy GQ soiree shining like the star he’s worked hard to become. Props, homie.

Elsewhere Coi Leray has some trouble in paradise and in her clip to “Wasted” shows just how she deals with her man on both good and bad days. Chrisean Rock and Blueface, they are not (thank God).

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Seddy Hendrix featuring T-Pain, Peso Peso and more.

FIVIO FOREIGN – “SICC & TIRED”

COI LERAY – “WASTED”

SEDDY HENDRINX FT. T-PAIN – “BODY 2 BODY”

PESO PESO – “Q.R.W”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “ON SITE”

DDG – “GIMME MY FLOWERS”

YEMI ALADE – “BADDIE”

HOTBOII – “BLINDIN”

Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 items2022 ONE MusicFest

Amerie Fried On The Timeline Over NBA Halftime Performance

12.22.22
Close