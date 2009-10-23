Akon To Host Radio Show

Akon’s recent baby mama troubles have successfully kept his name in the headlines. As previously reported, the mother of one of his five kids filed papers against him in July for child support. Since then, Kon’s moved on and is set to embark on a new music endeavor, this time becoming a radio show host in Canada.

The head of Konvict Muzik has been added as a host for Virgin Radio in Toronto. His show airs Saturdays and is titled Akon’s Hitlab. His Hitlab radio show will feature music from Hitlab.com and is said to include his pop sensation Lady Gaga, as well as Hip-Hop and R&B hits. The Program Director for Virgin Radio, Martin Tremblay, expressed the excitement of having the Konvict added to his lineup saying,

“Akon is one of the most influential voices in music today. He stands centre-stage as the #1 trendsetter in music, and I feel more than privileged to have him on the Virgin roster as our Resident DJ. Playing the hits ahead of the curve is what we aim for every day, and every hour. This show will ignite Saturday nights!”

The show premieres October 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Good for Akon for getting that international money. That’s where the money is.