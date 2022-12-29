DaBaby “Joc In ’06,” Yung Booke ft. Future “Easter Fit” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the holiday season and while many rappers don’t necessarily drop work celebrating the spirit of the season, DaBaby has decided to go that exact route in his latest video.

Getting in the Christmas spirit for his latest visuals to “Joc In ’06,” DaBaby showcases what Christmas is like with his family as he dons a Santa Claus hat to bless his kids with cash as they turn up to the beat on the kitchen counter because, well, it’s Christmas. Everything goes we guess.

Future meanwhile keeps on poppin’ up in the most random records and in Yung Brooke’s visuals to “Easter Fit,” the Toxic King and Brooke politic in a parking lot while they have their women count stacks of cash back in the lab.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skillibeng, Libianca and more.

DABABY – “JOC IN ‘06”

YUNG BOOKE FT. FUTURE – “EASTER FIT”

SKILLIBENG – “MORE FIRE”

LIBIANCA – “PEOPLE”

GLOCKBOY BOBO – “COURT TOMORROW”

FLAVOUR – “GAME CHANGER”

BLACK SHERIF – “KONOGO ZONGO”

BLACC ZACC – “PPB”