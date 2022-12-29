Cardi B’s Back Tattoo Lawsuit Not Guilty Verdict Upheld By Federal Judge

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B continues to win in court. Her original not guilty verdict from a lawsuit stemming from her mixtape cover is being upheld by a federal judge.

As per Digital Music News the Bronx, New York native got some more good news right before the close of 2022. Back in October a jury sided with Cardi B regarding a copyright infringement matter where a man claimed his back tattoo was used without permission for the cover of Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1. The project in question features a man with a very unique tattoo on his back with his head in between Bardi’s legs. Kevin Brophy Jr. says that the ink is actually his and the similarity caused him great distress therefore staining his reputation.

His legal team requested the verdict be overturned, via Rule 50, but Judge Cormac J. Carney has denied it thus upholding the original not guilty verdict. “Brophy does not claim that he in fact made a Rule 50(a) motion before the case was submitted to the jury,” the court documents read.

“Rather, he points to instances when the parties and the Court discussed the best process for making such a motion and argues that the instances either amounted to a stipulation allowing each party to make a motion after the verdict or otherwise preserved a party’s right to make one then. But that is not the case.” Carney concludes the response with a very clear dismissal saying “It is not for this Court to second-guess the verdict now.”

Photo: Bernard Smalls