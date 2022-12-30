Rae Sremmurd “Torpedo,” Jay Critch “Spooky” & More | Daily Visuals 12.30.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Rae Sremmurd on the music scene turning up and having a grand ol’ time, but with their long awaited SREMM4LIFE set to finally release in 2023, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee look to close out 2022 with some work off the new album.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Torpedo,” Slim and Swae turn up with their crew everywhere from the parking lot to the club before they go on to amp up their adoring fans who can’t seem to get enough of the California duo.

Speaking of parking lot pimping, Jay Critch too, seems to enjoy the atmosphere of the outdoor garage. In his clip to “Spooky,” rolls with his people to an empty car park to get turnt up before hitting the city to enjoy the night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LilGotit featuring BSlime, Finess2Tymes and more.

RAE SREMMURD – “TORPEDO”

JAY CRITCH – “SPOOKY”

LIL GOTIT FT. BSLIME – “AIN’T NO FALLIN OFF”

FINESS2TYMES – “GOIN STR IN 2”

BLUEFLAG 1900 – “GONE”

LADY XO – “LOOT FREESTYLE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “DAY 6”

SKILLA BABY – “DUCK YO TACO”

AMBRE – “DRAKE AND DRIVE”