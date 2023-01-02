Woman Claims Newly Engaged LaKeith Stanfield Is Her Baby Daddy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Actor LaKeith Stanfield is kicking off the new year with a heaping helping of baby mama drama. A woman claims the engaged Atlanta star is the father of her new baby daughter, Apollo.

The woman scorned is Tylor Hurd, and she made her claims of Stanfield being a deadbeat in the court of social media.

Reports Page Six:

On Saturday, artist Tylor Hurd posted an Instagram reel of her baby girl and the “Sorry to Bother You” actor, 31, sharing sweet moments together. In one part of the clip, Stanfield could be seen dancing in front of the newborn as she sat in a chair watching him.

The “Atlanta” actor was also photographed holding Apollo for a photo shoot and at a family entertainment center.

“decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield,” Hurd, 24, captioned the post.

In now-deleted comments captured by The Neighborhood Talk, Stanfield seemingly took an issue with Hurd posting their daughter.

Welp, it seems like Stanfield is claiming the kid, but Hurd feels he’s not been putting in enough time as father.

Not so coincidentally, the actor had just announced his engagement to someone else—his girlfriend Kasmerre Trice—before Hurd went nuclear on the Internets.

Stanfield also has a child, who was reportedly born in June 2017, with ex-girlfriend Xosha Roquemore.