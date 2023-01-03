Meek Mill Says He’s Dropping Multiple Albums In 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since he and Drake traded barbs a few years back, Meek Mill’s rap career has kind of struggled to regain the popularity it once experienced in its heyday. But the Philadelphia rapper is looking to make 2023 his year and has quite an ambitious plan to do just that.

Months after stating that he’d be dropping 10 new mixtapes to keep the streets hot, Meek Mill kicked off 2023 by taking to Twitter and surprisingly announcing that he plans on dropping a new album every quarter of the new year. Posting a link to his Instagram page which features video snippets of what’s to come in ’23, Meek wrote “this year a album every quarter!!!!!!” to let his fans know that he’s going to keep that work coming to keep their heads boppin’ and necks sore.

After years of taking L’s in every aspect of life including his career, personal life, social media, and even on the basketball court, Meek really needs some dubs in 2023. The universe needs to give that man a break. Just sayin.’

No word on when exactly these projects will be dropping but we’re sure his fans can’t wait to get their fill of Mill throughout the next 365 days.

Are you looking forward to a year filled with new Meek Mill music? Do y’all think Meek can work his way back to the top of the rap game? Let us know in the comments section below.