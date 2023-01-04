Westside Gunn “Super Kick Party,” Hit-Boy ft. Avelino “2 Certified” & More | Daily Visuals 1.4.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Westside Gunn dropped his latest project,10, and looking to carry some of that buzz over into the new year, the Buffalo bully dropped a new visual for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Though he doesn’t make an appearance in his latest visual to “Super Kick Party,” Westside Gunn enlists the talents of the album’s cover model, Eastside Flip, who rocks and bops to the track from the comfort of his wheelchair before he goes on to drop some bars of his own. The video was lowkey entrancing.

Meanwhile producer extraordinaire Hit-Boy gets back in the booth to lay it down and in his clip to “2 Certified” links up with Avelino and shows he’s got as many bars as he does beats to prove he ain’t a one trick pony.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DDG, Tyla Yaweh and more.

WESTSIDE GUNN – “SUPER KICK PARTY”

HIT-BOY FT. AVELINO – “2 CERTIFIED”

DDG – “HANDS UP!”

TYLA YAWEH – “MILE HIGH”

BLOCBOY JB – “YEAR OF 23”

SADA BABY – “SKUWOP”

BENJAMIN CLEMENTINE – “ATONEMENT”