Quentin Miller Says He Never Got Publishing After Writing For Drake

Quentin Miller has opened up more about his time assisting Drake and the OVO camp with songwriting duties over the past year, doing so again in a new interview. In the chat, the Atlanta native revealed that his publishing deal made it so that he never received any checks for his work on Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late project.

Quentin Miller sat down with VladTV to discuss the issue at hand and it appears to be just a portion of a more extended conversation. In one clip, Miller explains how OG Maco was the person who informed Meek Mill that Miller was the alleged ghostwriter in Drake’s camp, making for a number of uncomfortable situations for Miller going forward.

Beyond that, Miller shared that a lopsided publishing deal with Tricky Stewart didn’t work out in his favor and dropped the bombshell that he never received one bit of compensation for his work during his time with Drake.

“I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation,” Miller said. “Tricky wouldn’t let me go and it took me…I didn’t get out that deal until 2019, 2020 [and] I signed in 2011. I had to let go of a lot of sh*t just to get out.”

Last year, Miller sat down with the New Rory and Mal podcast sharing similar sentiments of his time in the music industry but maintained that he’s not at war with DJ Drama, Drake, OG Maco, and any of the aforementioned.

Check out Quentin Miller in the clip below.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty