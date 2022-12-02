Quentin Miller Responds To ‘King’s Disease II’ Credits; Ghost Writer Term Triggers Him [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Quentin Miller has had enough of being pigeonholed. The fame artist and ghostwriter has cleared up his involvement on Nas’ King’s Disease II and more.

As spotted on Complex, Quentin Miller is back in the headlines. This time his pen is being tied to none other than Nas. This week an interview clip surfaced online where he says he worked with the “Ether” MC. Hip-Hop fans immediately assumed he helped the New York legend craft some lyrics. Naturally, the hearsay got back to Quentin and it seem to hit a very sore spot for the songwriter. He took to Instagram Live to discuss the track.

“OK, so apparently this whole Quentin worked with Nas conversation is going a little more viral than what I thought ’cause now people are reaching out to me and asking me to clear it up,” he said. “Off the strength, I want to shout out to Hit-Boy for the opportunity that he gave me when he invited me to the studio and allowed me to work with Nas.”

He went on to detail what exactly went down at the recording facility. “I just bounced some ideas, a couple ideas win. That’s it. That’s all that happened with the Nas sh*t.” Back in 2015 Meek Mill exposed that Miller had written for Drake and since then his career has took a stumble. Fast forward to present day, Meek and Drake have squashed their beef, but Miller is still trying to bounce back. This prompted him to go lights out with a rant regarding the “ghost writer” labeling.

“Now anytime people work with me, it’s like I’m supposed to be a ghost. But I’m not a f***ing ghost!” he explained. “You don’t make money being a ghost! Let me say this right now: Quentin Miller is not a ghostwriter. I don’t give a f*** if I never work with another artist again, I don’t care, because I hate the f***ing business. If you work with Quentin Miller, you worked with Quentin Miller! And you better be okay with saying that you worked with Quentin Miller!”

You can view his rant below.

Photo: