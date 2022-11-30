No Beef: Nas & 21 Savage Team Up On “One Mic, One Gun”

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Nas is enjoying a late-career upswing in both productivity and notoriety, not that the legendary lyricist needs to accomplish much else in his storied career. After 21 Savage caused a bit of a stir regarding the Queensbridge rapper’s relevancy, the pair patched it up via a new track titled “One Mic, One Gun” produced by Hit-Boy.

Hit-Boy announced the impending release of “One Mic, One Gun” on Tuesday (Nov. 29) via social media and the track came as promised later. The resulting track finds Nas and 21 Savage directly addressing their nonexistent beef and even clowning all of the folks in the process trying to create a mock meef mixup between the rappers.

Check out some of the lyrics from “One Mic, One Gun” below:

Verse 1: [21 Savage]

Ain’t no back and forth, ain’t no left or right (21, 21)

I got King’s Disease but I move like a knight (21, 21)

Rappers bandwagon tryna get some likes (21, 21)

I do it for the fam’, never for the hype (21, 21)

When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance (21, 21)

They must’ve forgot that I’m a new rapper that got integrity (21, 21)

All of the media and blogs, that’s just a place I don’t care to be (21, 21)

Most of these n*ggas wouldn’t say sh*t if they was ahead of me (Hit-Boy)

[Chorus: Nas]

No back and forth, I did it back then, I do it right now (Woo)

I opened a lane for my era, I’m goated, they gavе me the crown

G.O.A.T. with all the succеss, the negative press, I’m watchin’ it pile (Uh)

They sayin’ that black music dyin’, I’m sayin’, “They wipin’ us out”

But look at me now, damn, y’all, look at me now

Whatever I do is N.Y., I’m keepin’ it Queens ’cause that’s my side (What up?)

I shook up the town, I shook up the city, I shook up the state

I’m with 21 on my second run, this sh*t come with age

What needs to be said is that Hit-Boy deserves just as much praise as Nas and 21 Savage for his contribution. Apparently, the producer slash rapper had this track in the tuck and shared a video of his King’s Disease partner hearing the track for the first time.

On Twitter, folks had plenty to say about “One Mic, One Gun” and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Getty