Amy Robach Photographed Leaving T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Wife Breaks Silence

Former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still carrying on with their now not-so sneaky links.

Amy Robach was spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ New York City apartment Wednesday (Jan. 4) — in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six. Dressed casually, Robach gave a silent smile as photographers peppered her with questions about her future at Good Morning America. She and Holmes are currently on leave as ABC conducts an internal investigation into their conduct.

Robach headed off to a train station keeping her AirPods in her ears–the paparazzi followed her onto the train. Marilee Feibig–Holmes’ estranged wife who has filed for divorce finally released a statement via her attorney addressing the affair which became public late last year.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told The Daily Mail. “To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman.

She added, “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Feibig, 45, is an attorney and the Chief Diversity Officer for the Save the Children Foundation. She and Holmes met in 2009 and married in Memphis in March 2010. They have a daughter, Sabine, who will be 10 this month.

It was the DailyMail that shared the blockbuster photos of the former coworkers kissing and cuddling in New York City. Since then, they have been seen cozying up to each other in Miami and leaving each other’s homes in New York.

Robach and her husband Andrew Shue are close to finalizing their divorce proceedings. The PageSix report notes that despite have at least two other affairs with GMA staff members, Holmes is confident that he will return to his job at the network.