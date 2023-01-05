Rapper Theophilus London Found “Safe And Well” After Being Reported Missing

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After almost six months of being MIA, rapper Theophilus London has finally been found according to his family.

Late yesterday Theophilus London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel took to Instagram to inform fans the “I Stand Alone” rapper was “safe and well” with his family. Asking everyone to simply give the family “PRAYERS AND PRIVACY,” Noel thanked everyone for their support in their efforts to find London for the past few months.

“Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

Theophilus London had been missing since July of 2022 and in December his family flew out to LA to file a missing persons report. Luckily, London has finally been found alive and well and though his family isn’t giving any information about where he was or how they found him, TMZ is reporting that his father did give a little information on what’s next for his son.

His father told NBC, friends spotted him walking down the streets of West L.A. He says Theo will be catching a flight soon to New York to “recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together” … and be with his family.

We’re just grateful the man is still alive and in good shape as situations like this don’t tend to end well.